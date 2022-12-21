Water main break closes road in Southeast Roanoke

A water main break has led to a road closure in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Due to the main break and freezing temperatures, Yellow Mountain Road Southeast at Welcome Valley Road is icy and no longer safe for travel, officials say.

Authorities told 10 News that the road is closed at this time and will be reopened once it is treated.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible and find another route.

