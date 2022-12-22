Roanoke receives more than $36k to help veterans find affordable housing

Tens of thousands of dollars are heading to Roanoke to help veterans find affordable housing.

The Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority is getting more than $36,622 in federal funding. The funding is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH).

On Wednesday, Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine announced the funding, which is being distributed as follows:

$415,494 to the Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority,

$315,641 to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which will be distributed across Virginia,

$40,680 to the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority,

$36,622 to the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority,

$33,703 to the Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority.

Veterans will be able to receive rental assistance through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), case management, and support services through the department of veterans affairs.