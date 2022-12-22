Santa visits NICU babies at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is making sure its youngest patients get a full holiday experience.

Santa is getting ready to deliver presents to millions of children across the world but first, he is making a special visit to babies in the NICU at Carilion.

Ryan and Courtney Burch weren’t expecting their first Christmas with their baby twins to be this year. Courtney had an emergency C-Section four months early back in October.

For Ryan, the days have become long. However, both of them have remained strong and hopeful throughout the process.

“It’s draining to be here. We’ve been here two months now and we’re probably here for another month … at least. It feels like the days all just blend together,”' Burch said.

Spending the holidays inside a hospital is never easy, but Carilion is trying to make it a little easier.

“Having the holiday theme come to the hospital is kind of that reminder of life and what’s outside the hospital … what’s waiting for us when we come home and what’s waiting for them,” Burch said.

Santa spent time visiting with several babies who continue to fight for their lives. The visit gives parents hope and memories to last for a lifetime.

“When all of their cousins and other kids in the family and community are celebrating Christmas and getting photos with Santa … ours were too and that’s a pretty cool feeling,” Burch said.

The Burch’s are still planning to see some family this weekend for Christmas. They’re looking forward to getting their first gifts for the twins.