Wreaths for a Cause in Danville raises more than $17k for local charities

Wreaths for a Cause 2022 (Credit: Institute for Advanced Learning and Research)

DANVILLE, Va. – Charities in and around Danville will be getting thousands soon, thanks to the Wreaths for a Cause program.

On Thursday, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) announced that they raised $17,745 for local charities through the annual holiday program.

We’re told that more than 150 guests attended the open house on Dec. 15 to celebrate, enjoy door prizes, and participate in the live, silent wreath auction.

There were 83 wreaths created and displayed by area businesses and organizations to be used in the program, officials said.

Voting took place from Nov. 18 to Dec. 15, and the wreath that collected the most money got a bonus of $1,000 at the open house, according to IALR. The most popular wreath in this aspect was donated by Goodyear Tire and Rubber to support United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County.

All wreaths were then auctioned off, raising even more funds for the charities, IALR said.

Since the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research began a holiday fundraising program for nonprofits in 2010, they have raised over $157,000.

You can learn more at www.ialr.org.