VDOT warns drivers of black ice, freezing roads in Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extra caution when they hit the roads just before the holidays.

Staff warns that any wet roads will freeze overnight on Dec. 23 because of the extremely low temperatures, and the main trouble spots are bridges and overpasses.

It’s why transportation staff encourages everyone to drive defensively when traveling.

“As we head into the weekend, if you do have to travel, please use extra caution, particularly on the secondary roads, neighborhood streets,” Jason Bond, the spokesperson with VDOT, said. “Anything wet is going to appear icy and should continue until the weekend until we see a warm-up.”

If you see downed trees or debris on the roadway, call 1-800-367-7623 to report them.

To have weather updates and alerts sent straight to your phone, download our app on IOS or Android.