House fire on Christmas in Roanoke County leaves $250k in damages

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is displaced after an accidental house fire on Christmas Day in Roanoke County, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said.

Around 12:12 p.m. on Dec. 25, crews said they responded to the 4700 block of Phyllis Road, in the Bonsack area for the report of a chimney fire.

When crews got to the scene, they found a one-story home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the backside, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities said the fire spread from the chimney to the attic area of the home, and due to the lack of hydrants in the area, a tanker shuttle was brought in to fight the fire.

We’re told that one person was home at the time of the fire and was taken to a hospital to be treated. The person was in stable condition at the time.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said that the fire was accidental and that estimated damages are around $250,000. The American Red Cross is helping the person who is now displaced because of the fire.