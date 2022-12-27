Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”

Less than a week prior, Soul Shack posted their holiday hours, indicating they would reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

According to their website, the restaurant offered a wide variety of foods and drinks, including burgers, homestyle sides, seafood, and more.

Fatback Soul Shack also hosted live music events – in December, they hosted 5 different artists and bands, their site said.

“Please check back for 2023 events after the New Year ... " the events page on their website reads, as of Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.

