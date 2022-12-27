FDA recalls blood pressue medication due to impurity, cancer risks

Four lots of Quinapril Tablets are being recalled by Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril, according to the FDA.

Officials found the impurity in recent testing, which they say is above the acceptable daily intake level.

We’re told the impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, but as of Dec. 21, Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue.

The Quinapril tablet USP is a medicine used as a treatment of hypertension – to lower blood pressure, the FDA said.

The tablets, 20mg and 40mg, are packaged in 90-count bottles and were distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies, and supermarkets, officials said.

You can find information on the recalled lots from the FDA below:

Product Lot No Expiry NDC UPC Distribution Dates Quinapril Tablets USP, 20mg G102929 04/2023 68180-558-09

(90’s) 368180558095 03/15/2021

–

09/01/2022 Quinapril Tablets USP, 40mg G100533

G100534

G203071 12/2022

12/2022

03/2024 68180-554-09

(90’s) 368180554097 03/15/2021

–

09/01/2022

The FDA said if you’re taking tablets included in the recall, you’re advised to continue taking your medication and contact your pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding alternative treatment.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (877) 538-8445 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, the FDA said.

Additionally, officials said that adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting in any of the following ways: