Free hats, scarves, mittens available at ‘Chase the Chill’ event in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in need of some cozy clothes items to stay warm this winter season in and around Lynchburg are in luck.

The Lynchburg Public Library announced they will be hosting the “Chase the Chill” event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.

Organizers of “Chase the Chill” said that local knitters and crocheters have been working hard to make hats, scarves, mittens, and other items for the event.

All of the warm clothing items will be given out for free during the event, the Lynchburg Public Library said.

We’re told they can be taken without judgment and proof of need is not necessary. The items will be displayed outside of the library facing Memorial Avenue.

If you have any handmade items like mittens, scarves, hats, gloves, or more, the library staff said you can drop them off at the Main Branch before Jan. 5.

Learn more about “Chase the Chill” here.