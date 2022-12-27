Several crews respond to morning structure fire in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Several crews in and around Montgomery County responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane.

We’re told deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived before the fire and rescue units, then advised there was fire showing from the structure.

Once Christiansburg and Elliston fire crews arrived at the scene, they started to work on the fire, authorities said.

According to Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department. Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Riner Volunteer Fire Department were requested for additional manpower and tankers.

Units at the scene worked to put the fire out for more than two hours, crews said.

One person was evaluated for a medical issue on the scene, but there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department said.

Crews said that people in the area, along with drivers on I-81, will likely be able to see the smoke from the scene into tomorrow, but there is no danger to the public.

You can see more photos of the scene from the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department’s Facebook post below.