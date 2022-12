SALEM, Va. – A water leak in the City of Salem is causing water outages, according to city officials.

There are outages near North Mill Road as well as the intersection of 419 and Main Street, the City of Salem said.

City officials ask that drivers slow down as crews work to resolve the issue.

10 News has reached out to the City of Salem about road closures in the area.

