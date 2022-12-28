Amthor International expansion, Flu/COVID-19 testing and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Amthor Expansion Press Conference will be held to announce plans to stimulate the economy and grow the current workforce. The special announcement will take place at 11 a.m. at Amthor International.
- The Central Virginia Health District will host flu and COVID-19 testing events at 12:00 p.m. at the Lynchburg Health Department. The Central Virginia Health District has tests that can detect both illnesses with the same specimen collection. It will last through 2:00 p.m.
Have a great Wednesday!