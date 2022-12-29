Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue.

The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke.

The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools, and the potential for commercial space.

The next step for this plan is to go before the Roanoke Planning Commission to be voted on.

City leaders, like Assistant City Manager Christ Chittum, hope a development like this could help ease the lack of housing in the city.

“The fact that developers are coming here to build hundreds and hundreds of new apartments tells us we do have a shortage and they’re responding to it. It just takes a while,” said Chittum.

The Planning Commission meeting and public comment session are scheduled for Monday, January 9 at 1:30 p.m.