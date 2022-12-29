Local priest speaks on Pope Emeritus Benedict’s influence

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis says former Pope Benedict is very sick.

At the end of the General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis asked for prayers.

In a tweet, he said, “Let us pray together for our Pope Emeritus Benedict who is support the church in silence.”

Let us #PrayTogether for Pope Emeritus Benedict who is supporting the Church in silence. Let us ask the Lord to console him and to sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 28, 2022

Pope Benedict announced his resignation in 2013, saying he no longer had the physical and mental strength to run the church. He is the first pontiff in 600 years to step down.

Father Kevin Segerblom of Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Roanoke says it’s been interesting to watch the dynamic between Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict, and that it’s very touching for the pope to ask the entire world to pray.

“When the current pope asks that we pray for him, it means that the transition from this life to the next life is coming,” said Father Segerblom. “So I said a couple of prayers for him this morning and we all need those prayers I think just to, just that transition for what we hope for as Christians that we will receive God’s great blessing of eternal life.”

The Vatican released a statement saying Pope Benedict’s “condition has worsened due to age.”