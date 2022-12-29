State police investigating fatal crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Campbell County on Sunday.

Authorities say at 7:19 p.m., police responded to the crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Road and Stage Road.

A 2009 Hyundai Genesis was heading west on Cabin Field Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Stage Road, and ran off the left side of the road, police say.

VSP said the Hyundai then struck a mailbox, and the post went through the windshield and hit the driver.

The driver, Corey Alkire, 32, of Madison Heights was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the passengers of the vehicle, a nine-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

VSP says alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.