Tax cut for Virginia grocery sales starts Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s current 1.5% sales tax on groceries and personal hygiene products will end on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a budget amendment.

In the amendment, “groceries” refers to food purchased for people to eat, according to the document.

As noted in the amendment, “personal hygiene products” refers to nondurable incontinence products such as diapers, disposable undergarments, pads, bed sheets, menstrual cups and pads, pantyliners, sanitary napkins, tampons, and other products used to absorb or contain the menstrual flow.

Cities and counties still have the option of keeping their 1% grocery tax, which is used to help fund things like schools, fire departments, and police forces, the site said.

Providing relief at the supermarket is an initiative Governor Youngkin has spoken about since his campaign trial.

You can read the full budget amendment by clicking here.