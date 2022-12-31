Big Island Volunteer Fire Company saddened by the passing of fellow firefighter

BEDFORD, Va. – The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer who served as the company’s treasurer and secretary, has passed away.

Authorities say he was found dead in a pond on his property Friday night.

The tragic discovery came after authorities received a call about a missing man at about 7:17 p.m.

At this time, there are no further details on Nowlin’s death, but we are working for you to learn more and will continue to update this article with what we know.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Nowlin’s family and Big Island Volunteer Fire Company as they mourn the loss of a dedicated first responder,” said the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue in a statement.

The Bedford County Special Operations Command responded to the scene. Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, Big Island Emergency Crew, Forest Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue assisted.