Henry County authorities investigating fire, death at Collinsville home

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – Authorities in Henry County are conducting an investigation after a fire and a fatality at a home in Collinsville.

We’re told the incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Ridge Road on Friday, Dec. 30.

There was a fire in the yard of the home, which was put out by the fire department, according to the Fire Marshal.

A fatality occurred and the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for identification and to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

The Fire Marshal did not clarify if the fire and the fatality were related.

At this time, details are limited.

