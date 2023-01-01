58º

Lynchburg home damaged by electrical fire, no injuries reported

Officials say damages are estimated to be about $20,000

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Lynchburg Fire Department responds to house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to a call of a house fire on Holly Street early Sunday morning.

Crews say when they first arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the first and second floors of the building.

Firefighters say the owner of the home told crews that the building was in the process of being renovated and did not have flooring in several areas.

Because of this, firefighters attacked the fire from the outside before entering the home.

Officials say it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

They say no one was inside the home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office the fire was accidental and started near the electrical meter on the side of the house.

They say damages are estimated to be about $20,000.

