LYNCHBURG, Va. – A year to remember.

Eleni Paige was the first baby to be born in 2023 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital.

Good news – both mom and baby are healthy and have since gone home from the hospital.

Eleni was born just before 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

We’re told she was not due until Jan. 7, but she wanted to surprise everyone just a little bit early.