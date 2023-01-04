New leadership in the Hill City, school investigation and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- This afternoon, Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting to elect a mayor a vice mayor. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at City Hall.
- Due to water damage and heating challenges at Lynchburg’s T. C. Miller and R. S. Payne elementary schools, students at those two schools will attend remotely this week. All other students will report to school as planned.
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants Attorney General Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria. In a release from Youngkin’s office, it says the school reportedly withheld test scores from more than 1,000 students, preventing college scholarship opportunities. The governor said he believes that this is a deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students. Miyares is expected to discuss the investigation this morning at 11.
- The Giles County Board of Supervisors will meet today at 3 p.m.
Have a great Wednesday!