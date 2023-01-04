Roanoke officials ask for community input on flood surveys

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan.

Roanoke was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to make a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure they will be prepared and ready to recover from flood events, according to city leaders.

City officials said the first survey, the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan Survey, will give residents a chance to tell the city about their area’s flooding issues and possible ideas for flood mitigation projects.

The second survey, RAFTS: Roanoke Area Flood Tracking Survey, is meant to help the city collect flood observation data, including the date, time, locations, and photos of flooding issues in the city, according to officials. We’re told the data will allow the project team to identify potential unknown or unreported flooding “hotspots” in Roanoke City.

You can find the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan Survey here and you can find the RAFTS: Roanoke Area Flood Tracking Survey here.

For residents that don’t speak English and are interested in these surveys, city officials said you can call 540-853-2000 to have the contents explained and translated for free.