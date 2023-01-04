VSP searching for sex offender with Halifax County ties

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is asking for the community’s help to find a convicted sex offender.

Cody Garcia, 19 years old, is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender, police said.

According to VSP, Garcia was last registered as living in Lunenburg County.

We’re told that Garcia left the Victoria community of Lunenburg County and has not since updated his address, which VSP said is required by state law.

Garcia is described as being 6′9″ and about 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Garcia has connections in Lunenburg County, Halifax County, and Chesterfield County.

He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, as well as Henderson, North Carolina, according to state police.

If you may know where Garcia is, VSP asks that you contact them here.