Amherst County Public Schools mourns loss of student after body found in Nelson County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Public School system is mourning the loss of one of their own, and potentially two others after a vehicle was found in a Nelson County river.

Christopher Doss, a 17-year-old, was found on a riverbank along the Rockfish River the vehicle was swept away by the current, according to police.

Doss was an eleventh grader at Amherst County High School, according to school officials.

“The loss of Christopher during the holiday break has deeply affected us all. His life at school and in our community will be sorely missed,” leaders said.

Officials said they were notified of his passing on Thursday and went on to say there were possibly two other students – one from Amherst County High School and one from Amherst Middle School – that were involved.

Police were continuing to search for an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy said to be inside the vehicle. School leaders said the two other students have not been named yet.

We’re told there are additional counselors available at ACHS and AMS to support students and staff during this difficult time.

“Amherst County Public Schools will work to ensure the well-being of our students, staff, and the friends and families of Christopher as they return to their normal routine,” school leaders said.

ACPS also asked that the community think of the family as they grieve.

“We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and ask that you continue to support them during their time of loss. Information on funeral arrangements has not been completed at this time,” school leaders said.

Two other bodies were found at the scene – 30-year-old Pharoah Shabazz and what is believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old boy. You can read the full story and find updates here.