VSP: 3 dead, 2 still missing after vehicle found in Nelson County river

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Three people are dead and two are still missing after a vehicle was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11:41 a.m., police said they were alerted of a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow.

When they got to the scene, police said they found an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead on the riverbank.

Once the vehicle was taken out of the water, VSP said they found a 30-year-old man dead inside.

At this point in the investigation, they are still working to determine when exactly the incident happened, according to state police.

We’re told it appears that a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded river at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane, which is on private property, before being swept away by the strong current.

Virginia State Police said that several agencies and departments in the area are continuing to search for two more people believed to be inside the vehicle.

None of the people were related, authorities said, and the three that were found at the scene have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy, examination, and positive identification.

Authorities said their names will not be released until the ME has confirmed their identities and their next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.