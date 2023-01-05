Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
- Today Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver remarks highlighting his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget to the Joint Money Committee on December 15, 2022. Doors open at 11 a.m., the event starts at noon at Carter Machinery in Salem.
- Bedford County administration is holding a reassessment presentation. Bedford County’s last reassessment was conducted four years ago. Officials said the meeting is due to the drastic changes in the housing market. When receiving their 2023 reassessments, officials said some will notice that their homes and properties are assessed at a significantly higher value than they were from the last reassessment. This presentation will cover what reassessment is and how it works in Bedford County. Wingate Appraisal Service will also delve into specific examples of home sales in our area over the past year.
- Happening today, the Danville School board will meet to present a draft comprehensive agreement between Danville Public Schools and English Construction for renovations to George Washington High School. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m.
- Lexington City Council is meeting today at noon, and the Buena Vista City Council and Henry County School Board are both meeting today at 6 p.m.