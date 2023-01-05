Governor Youngkin discusses tax relief, investments for Virginia

SALEM, Va. – “I have to say we are competing, but folks I have to say it is time to compete to win,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said.

On Thursday afternoon at Carter Machinery in Salem, Youngkin discussed his goals for the Commonwealth.

“I want us to move very aggressively on all fronts to make sure we are reducing the cost of living, making our neighborhoods safer, fundamentally increasing the value of education Virginians receive,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin also announced changes to the biennial budget. The governor said it would help Virginia compete with neighboring states and save money.

“I feel very good about them, remember we’re running a $ 3.7 billion surplus over this two-year period. We have a $ 1 billion set for tax cuts, and 2.6 billion to invest in these educational, law enforcement, mental health, and transportation initiatives.”

The governor said his budget would make significant investments to accelerate results for Virginia.

Of those investments, $500 million is going toward the “Compete to Win strategy” that focuses on workforce development, talent, and tax cuts.

According to the governor, those tax cuts saved Virginia families roughly $800 a year.

Youngkin said $17 million is going toward educational investments like reading and math resources and dual learning programs to ensure high school students have a trade after finishing high school.

Another $230 million will jumpstart the “Right Help, Right Now” plan to change behavioral health and substance abuse.

“One of the areas that we are really going to push is behavioral health and it’s so important that we address the crisis in Virginia, it’s around the country as well in reforming our behavioral health system,” Youngkin said.