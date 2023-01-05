Man accused of killing Bedford County family’s dog has charge sent to Grand Jury

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One man’s charges for allegedly torturing his neighbor’s dog to death will now go before a Grand Jury.

Back in July of 2022, 10 News spoke to the neighbors who claimed they were forced to put their beloved dog, Winter, down after their neighbor, Michael Elliott, tied her up to a tree and beat her.

They went on to say that Elliott believed the dog killed his cat.

On Thursday, the court said Elliott’s charge of torturing or maiming a dog or a cat will be heard by a Grand Jury in the future.

The Grand Jury date has not yet been set as of Thursday evening, according to the court website.