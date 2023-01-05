North Carolina man arrested in death of Bedford County woman now charged with first degree murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, according to court records.

Trenton Frye, 28, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of Forest. That charge was upgraded to first-degree murder on Jan. 3.

On Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said they responded to Madison View Drive for an unresponsive woman, later identified as Montgomery, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated, the Sheriff said. On Saturday, Oct. 8, she passed away.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said they joined the FBI to investigate the incident, and identified Frye, of Greensboro, North Carolina as the suspect.

Authorities said on Thursday, Oct. 20, Frye was taken into custody in Greensboro without incident.

If you know more about this crime, you’re asked to notify dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online here. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

The Sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.