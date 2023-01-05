Roanoke County Fire & Rescue launches first strategic plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue has created its first-ever three-year strategic plan, which outlines its improvements and goals through 2025.

The goals include improving personnel efficiency through staff recruitment, training, and retention, using new technology like chemical monitoring systems, and ensuring all facilities are up to date.

The department said the plan is a dynamic roadmap.

“It is truly a collaborative approach of you know where we want to be as a department. Where do we want to be,” Roanoke County Fire Cheif Travis Griffith said. “How are we going to be an industry leader in emergency services from a fire and rescue standpoint and how are we going to do it.”

The idea is to create a new three-year plan when 2025 comes around.