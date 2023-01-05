Rockbridge Regional Library closed as repair efforts continue

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge Regional Library is making repairs after a water pipe busted, causing flooding and damage to the building.

We’re told floors need to be pulled up, drywall needs to be taken down, and several books need to be replaced.

“Christmas day, I came in with my son and it was above our ankles, so that was quite a bit of water actually. The pipe doesn’t look that big but boy the water was just rushing out of it,” Julie Goyette said.

The library is hoping to offer curbside services within the new few days. There currently isn’t a timeline for when the inside of the library will be open to the public again.

The book drop is closed, but you can make drop-offs at other Rockbridge Regional Library locations.

There is also a “digital library” available online - all you need is a library card to access the services.