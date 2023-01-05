Two bodies recovered from Smith Mountain Lake ID’d as missing boaters

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two bodies that were recovered from Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday morning were confirmed to be the two boaters missing after a boat capsized Monday.

The bodies of Landon Oakes, 21, of Danville and Zachary Travis, 20, of Danville were recovered from the lake around 10:30 a.m., according to Conservation Police.

Both men were on a boat that capsized near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook on Monday at about 3 p.m., the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire and Rescue states.

Crews say a bystander on shore saw it happen and called it in around 3 p.m.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, the two people in the water had disappeared, according to Chief Todd Ohlerich with Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue.