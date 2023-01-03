Two missing after boat capsizes on Smith Mountain Lake, crews say

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Crews are searching for two people that went missing after a boat capsized on Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to Chief Todd Ohlerich with Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Crews say a bystander on shore saw it happen and called it in around 3 p.m.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, the two people in the water had disappeared, according to Ohlerich.

We’re told crews searched for the people until around 8:30 p.m. but had to call the search off for the night due to darkness and for the safety of the divers.

Ohlerich said the search will resume sometime Tuesday morning.

