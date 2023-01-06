Consumer Reports: Traces of heavy metals found in dark chocolate

You may have enjoyed some delicious treats this holiday season, including chocolate, but Consumer Reports revealed some information about the tasty treat – some chocolate bars contain toxic heavy metals.

For many of us, chocolate is more than just a tasty treat – it’s a mood lifter, an energy booster, a reward after a tough day, and a great gift.

Consumer Reports said it’s not all good news when it comes to chocolate.

“Our tests found concerning levels of cadmium or lead, two toxic heavy metals, in most of the dark chocolate bars we tested,” Kevin Loria with CR said.

Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars.

“For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that CR’s experts and public health authorities say may be harmful,” Loria said.

CR said consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems, including kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues.

The risks are greater for kids.

“In young children, the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ,” Loria said.

In response to CR, several of the manufacturers whose chocolates had higher levels of heavy metals said that heavy metals occur naturally in soil, and they take steps to try to reduce it.

So how can a chocolate lover safely satisfy their sweet tooth?

CR’s tests found that cadmium levels tend to increase with higher cacao percentages - so if you’re craving dark chocolate go for 55 percent than an 85 percent one.

Also, if you eat dark chocolate every day, you may want to cut back to maybe just an ounce serving a few times a week instead.