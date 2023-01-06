Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North Carolina.

Brandon’s crime spree started on Dec. 31, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. when police said he stole a pickup truck belonging to Reaves Lawn & Garden on Broad Street in South Boston. Police said the vehicle was later found, wrecked, on Highway 19 near the North Carolina state line.

On Jan. 4 just before 9 p.m., authorities from Halifax County and South Boston responded to a reported breaking and entering as well as the theft of an ATV. Police said the ATV was found in a field near River Road and Berry Hill Road.

The next day around 5:40 a.m., police received a report about a stolen Chevy Pickup truck from the Sutphin Road area. Police said the truck was found, wrecked, in North Carolina.

Authorities said they received several other breaking and entering and larceny calls in the Sutphin Road area that they believed were linked to the same suspect.

On Thursday morning, North Carolina authorities reached out to the Halifax County Emergency Communications Center and asked local law enforcement to keep an eye out for a suspect matching Brandon’s description. Police said Brandon was later arrested at a North Carolina home by Person County deputies.

Anyone with other information regarding Brandon or the above incidents is asked to contact Investigator Kent Bane with the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273, or kbane@southbostonva.us.