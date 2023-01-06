Lynchburg Humane Society offering $17 dog adoptions through Jan. 8

Dogs up for adoption at the Lynchburg Humane Society (Credit: Lynchburg Humane Society)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is working to clear their shelters after taking in nine dogs on Friday, Claire LeFew with LHS said.

We’re told that at this time of year, the shelter is usually preparing for their kitten season, but like other shelters across the Commonwealth, they are breaking capacity records.

After taking in the nine dogs, LeFew said the shelter has broken a record for the most dogs housed in the Center of Pets – there isn’t a single kennel open in their facility.

Now, the LHS staff is asking for the community’s help in hopes of finding their furry friends loving homes.

Through Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the shelter will be hosting a special adoption event, their website said.

During the event, adoption fees will be reduced to $17 for dogs, with the exclusion of VIPs, plus a $15 microchip fee, according to the LHS site.

You can view all of the adoptable pets at the Lynchburg Humane Society here.

If you have questions about the event or the furry friends waiting for a perfect home, you can call the shelter at 434-448-0088 x 100 or email them at adoption@lynchburghumane.org for a faster response.