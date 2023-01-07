Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing

ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive.

On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook.

‘81 years of food and family’ pays homage to its history and shares 17 recipes like buttermilk biscuits, potato salad, and mac and cheese.

Originally, when it launched they ordered 500 copies, but it wasn’t enough – there were more than a thousand orders in three days.

“It’s just humbling that people like the Roanoker and still remember us,” Renee Butch, the former owner said. “I’m so happy because you’re concerned that everybody is going to like it and so far have.”

We’re told right now, about 3,200 books have been sold. You can get a copy of the cookbook here while supplies last.