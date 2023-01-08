Pulaski County Administrator chats about future for area

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet spoke about the previous year and what next for the county.

The goals for the county are to provide suitable and affordable housing; as well as bring more jobs to the area.

Sweet reflected upon the audit that many people believed money was mismanaged but revealed the audit said everything was handled correctly and not promptly and his staff is looking forward to the next audit.

The county administrator said the goal is to ensure there is transparency and that’s why there are two papers who stream the meetings and there could a possibility to invest in something for the future.

Sweet said as far as the future, he’s looking forward to seeing more economic developments in the area.