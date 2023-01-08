Taste of Virginia Expo encourages people to shop within the Commonwealth

ROANOKE, Va. – People from all over the Commonwealth gathered at Hotel Roanoke Saturday to get a “Taste of Virginia.”

Taste of Virginia is an annual expo for small businesses and vendors from across the state.

They showcased their products, and gave out samples for people to try.

The event was open to the public to come and experience different merchandise and connect with business owners.

Products included food, beverages, herbals, and crafts.

“It’s very important and that’s been a great push in the past few years for people to shop locally,” owner of Brooks Mill Winery H.T. Page said. “I think it’s opened people’s eyes and they like to shop and support the local farmers and businesses and growers.”

Later in the evening, the expo turned into a social for people to mingle and share more about shopping at their local businesses.