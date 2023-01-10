Poverty Awareness Month sheds light on food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley

Feeding Southwest Virginia is looking to ease those burdens of food insecurity in Virginia.

ROANOKE, Va. – January is Poverty Awareness Month nationwide, and right here at home organizations are working to relieve some stress on those struggling.

While homelessness is often the face of poverty, another big factor is not having enough food to feed yourself or your family.

Feeding Southwest VA defines food insecurity as not knowing where your next meal is coming from.

That could be from a pantry, a friend or meals from other organizations in the community.

Feeding Southwest VA has pantries and mobile clinics all over Southwest Virginia to try and help with the burden of not having enough to eat.

“We know that over 140,000 of those people are food insecure. I think it’d be a stretch to say that all those 140,000 are directly in poverty of course, but it’s important to know that those things do go hand in hand,” said Wes Childress, director of marketing and communication for Feeding Southwest VA.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is in need of donations right now. You can help by clicking here.