Sen. Tim Kaine set to visit Roanoke for MLK Jr. holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine plans to attend events this weekend honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Roanoke.

Kaine said those stops include the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Saturday and a local church on Sunday.

Kaine said he wants to share his own reflections on the historical day and listen to others’ personal stories.

“It’s like you know going back to scripture,” Kaine said. “You go back to things that you’ve maybe read or thought about a couple times in your life but as circumstances change you look back through King’s life and lessons in new ways.”

The senator said he’ll head to an event in Petersburg on Monday.