E.C. Glass, Dearington Elementary lockouts lifted

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The lockout at E.C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School have been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools.

School officials say the lockouts were due to police activity in the community, unrelated to the schools or students.

ORIGINAL STORY

E.C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are on lockout due to police activity in the community, according to Lynchburg City Schools.

School division officials say all students and staff are safe.

