Pittsylvania County truck driver buys raffle ticket for the first time, wins $1 million

ROANOKE, Va. – A Pittsylvania County truck driver is starting the new year off on the right foot, with a $1 million win in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Believe it or not, it all started when Tim Allen had a craving for a barbeque sandwich. While at Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, he grabbed a bite to eat and decided to buy two raffle tickets.

He had no idea that he would walk out $1 million richer.

Turns out, one of his tickets was one of the five top prize winners. The big news was announced on New Year’s Day.

“I couldn’t believe it!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge.

Adding onto that, seven tickets won $100,000 each and were bought in the following locations:

Blacksburg

Chantilly

Chesapeake

Fredericksburg

Gloucester

Midlothian Woodstock

“It feels great!” Allen said, referring to his prize. “Pure excitement!”