Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety.

Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.

Authorities have confirmed that two people were home at the time of the fire, one of which was transported to the hospital for burn injuries and then to the VCU Medical Center for burn treatment.

There were also multiple animals inside the home, and unfortunately, there was a dog that did not make it, officials say.

The Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The following units responded to the incident: