22-year-old man dead after Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 22-year-old man dead in Halifax County Monday.

Authorities said the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Philpott Road, just west of Calvary Road.

A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right eastbound lane of Philpott Road because of a tree that had fallen in the roadway before the crash happened, according to state police.

Then, we’re told a Chevrolet S10 was traveling east on Philpott Road in the left lane when it swerved to the right and ran into the tractor-trailer.

VSP said the driver of the Chevrolet, 22-year-old Joshua Wells of Danville, was taken to Halifax Regional Hospital where he passed away. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 61-year-old man, was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation, and no charges were filed.