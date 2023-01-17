CARE Rockbridge hosts 7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Parade

LEXINGTON, Va. – The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated on Monday across the nation.

In Lexington, the civil rights leader’s life was honored with a parade.

The streets of downtown Lexington were packed for the parade, led by a State Police escort.

CARE Rockbridge, a community organization working towards a more inclusive community, organized the seventh annual parade.

“It is a great turnout and we are just so excited that people have come out from various backgrounds showing the diversity that is our community now,” said President and Co-Founder of CARE Rockbridge, Reginald A. Early.

For some, MLK Jr. Day is a reflection of his work, like his leadership during the 1960′s civil rights movement and his fight for racial equality.

“Today means to me the opportunity to carry on what our forefathers laid before us and gave us an opportunity to represent the community and pick up the torch and carry on,” said 2nd Vice President of the Rockbridge NAACP, Kenneth Stuart.

For others, it was their first-time participating in the tradition.

“Great chants, lots of smiling faces. People of all ages, all walks of life, lots of different aspects of our community represented,” said parade volunteer, Carter Chandler.

Organizers said they’re happy to see such a diverse crowd participate in the parade, specifically because of Lexington’s deep-rooted Confederate history.

“Now we see a change that has come to Lexington, Virginia. It feels good to be able to have the same experience of making a change in the City of Lexington, Virginia,” said Early.