Several Roanoke County schools closing Tuesday due to power outages

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Several schools in the Roanoke County school district will be closed Tuesday due to significant power outages in the area.

This includes Glen Cove Elementary, Northside Middle School and Northside High Schools, with Northside Middle and High Schools set to dismiss immediately.

Glen Cove Elementary School will dismiss once buses arrive.

As of 8:29 a.m., there are 2,068 AEP customers without power in Roanoke County, and 1,274 in Roanoke. No word yet on when power will be restored.