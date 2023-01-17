Two arrested after drugs, guns, cash seized in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington resident and a Clifton Forge resident have been arrested after more than $27,000 worth of methamphetamine, guns, cash, and other items were found.

On Jan. 15 around 4:30 a.m., the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said the Covington Police Department contacted them regarding a vehicle that did not stop for one of their officers.

Authorities said that an Alleghany County deputy took over the low-speed pursuit, which ended when the vehicle crashed on Beverly Street in Covington.

The Sheriff’s Office said that 28-year-old Tyler Deeds was driving the vehicle involved in the pursuit.

A brief struggle ensued before deputies said Deeds was arrested and taken into custody.

After taking Deeds into custody, authorities said they searched the vehicle and found a large number of illegal drugs, packaging, paraphernalia, a gun, and ammunition.

Deeds is now facing the following charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office:

Felony eluding law enforcement,

Obstructing justice,

Possession of schedule I or II drugs with the intent to distribute - over 100 grams,

Felon in possession of a firearm,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drug,

Driving while suspended,

No/improper registration,

Improper display of license plate.

Authorities said that evidence found in that investigation led them to obtain a search warrant for a residence on North Beverly Street in Covington, where they found more illegal drugs, paraphernalia, a gun, ammunition, packaging materials, and cash.

Because of that investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 51-year-old Jo Ellen Harris-Tucker.

Harris-Tucker is facing the following charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office:

Possession of schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute - over 100 grams,

Felon in possession of a firearm,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drug.

The street value for the amount of methamphetamine found was over $27,000.00, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Deeds and Harris-Tucker are being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail.