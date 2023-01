DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a record number of calls in 2022.

Firefighter crews responded to a total of 9,592 calls, the highest call volume for the department since the 1884 founding, averaging 26 calls per day.

The department says in 2022, over $10,000,000 worth of property was saved, and department personnel logged over 37,000 training hours.

The communications center answered over 95,000 calls, including 47,000 911 calls.