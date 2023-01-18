‘Transformational’ project coming to Southeast Roanoke’s former Viscose Plant

ROANOKE, Va. – New life is coming to a building in Southeast Roanoke that is over a century old.

The former American Viscose Plant will be redeveloped into a mixed-use space.

It’s a 75-acre space that city leaders say they will transform into apartments, commercial and industrial space.

“It’s going to be a mixed-use development. I think you are going to see there are a number of uses that are already there,” said Roanoke’s Economic Development Director, Marc Nelson.

The property was once home to one of the largest rayon manufacturing companies which employed over 5,000 people in Roanoke.

The plant closed in 1958.

Nearly 70 years later, the city and well-known developer, Ed Walker are coming together to revitalize the historic landmark and Southeast Roanoke as a whole.

“It’s really going to take that corner of Southeast and transform it into something completely different. It’s going to take an underutilized property and make it part of the community. I mean it’s always been a part of the community but in the sense that it’s going to be a true mixed-use development,” said Nelson.

As for a timeline of when construction is expected to begin, Nelson says it’s too early to tell.

They’re estimating the project could take anywhere from 15 to 25 years to complete.

“It’s not going to be something that happens in five years. It’s going to happen over time but I think what you are going to see overtime is that it’s getting better, it’s developing and looking better,” said Nelson.

City leaders continue to emphasize this project is still in the early stages of planning.

The next step is for the developer, Ed Walker to secure the purchase of the property, which must be completed by April.